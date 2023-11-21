CLAT Admit Card 2024: NLU CLAT Hall Ticket Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Get Direct Link

The Consortium of NLUs has released the CLAT 2023 admit card today, November 21, 2023. Eligible candidates eagerly waiting for the release of the CLAT hall ticket can visit the official website to download the admit card. CLAT 2024 exams will be conducted on December 3, 2023. Those appearing for the exams must note that the admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students during the exam.

To download the admit card of CLAT 2024 students are required to visit the official website and log in using the credentials required. When downloading the admit card candidates must make sure that they cross-check all the details given on the admit card.

The CLAT 2024 admit card is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Students have also been provided with the direct link on this page to download the CLAT admit card.

CLAT Admit Card 2024 - Click Here

How to Download CLAT Admit Card 2024

The admit card of CLAT 2024 is available on the official website. To download the hall ticket students are required to use the registered mobile number and password in the login link. Follow the steps provided here to download the CLAT admit card 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website for CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT admit card link given

Step 3: Enter the registered mobile number and password

Step 4: Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ button

Step 5: The CLAT admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the admit card for exams

CLAT 2024 Exam Details

The CLAT 2023 exams will be conducted on December 3, 2023. The exam will be conducted in the online mode across the designated exam centres. Students when downloading the CLAT Admit card must check the exam centre details before the date of the exam. Students are also required to report to the exam centre alteast an hour before the commencement of the exams. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the admit card with them until the exam results are announced.