CLAT Sample Papers 2024: Fourth Set To Be Out Today, Check Details Here

CLAT 2024 Sample Paper: The Consortium of NLUs will issue the 4th set of Common Law Admission Test sample papers today: October 30, 2023, in online mode. Once released, registered candidates can check and download the CLAT sample paper by visiting the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Those who are interested in applying for the CLAT 2024 exam and have not registered yet can fill out the CLAT application form 2024 before November 3, 2023. As per the information provided on the official website, the 4th sample question paper for CLAT PG and UG programmes will be released at 5 pm today: October 30, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep practising the question papers for the actual test so that they can get an understanding of the CLAT questions.

How to download the CLAT sample paper 2024 online?

The CLAT 2024 sample papers can be accessed online, once released. Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download the sample papers.

Step 1: Go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on CLAT 2024

Step 3: A login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required details such as email ID and password

Step 5: Submit the details and download the CLAT 2024 sample papers for future reference

How to fill out the CLAT 2024 registration form?

Candidates who are yet to apply for the entrance exam can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Generate an account by filling out the required login details such as name, email id, phone number

Step 3: Click on the application form link available

Step 4: Upload all the documents and then make the payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and submit

