Karnataka NEET BDS Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Counselling Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Karnataka NEET BDS Stray Vacancy Round 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the NEET BDS stray vacancy round counselling 2023 to fill vacant dental seats after the allotment. Candidates who are eligible will have to register themselves by tomorrow: October 31, 2023, by visiting the KEA office.

As per the official notice, interested candidates can participate in this round with the requisite fee obtained as a Demand Draft in favour of the Executive Director, KEA payable at Bangalore. Candidates need to bring the necessary documents such as a verification slip, and all original documents to get eligibility for counselling.

As per the recent updates, KEA informed that the unfilled seats after the allotment of UG dental seats in the stray vacancy round have been hosted on the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for the information of candidates.

Check the official notice here

Karnataka NEET BDS Counselling 2023

Candidates are advised to come in person to KEA by 10 am on October 31, 2023, with a demand draft for the said fees for registration. After registration option entry link will be opened by 10.30 am only to DD-submitted candidates. The option entry link will be open for two hours i.e. from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. Whereas the results will be announced at 3.30 pm on the same day.

