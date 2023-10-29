IGNOU TEE December 2023 Registration Last Date Extended Again, Check Revised Date Here

IGNOU TEE December 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to register for the IGNOU Term End Examination (TEE) for the December session examination till November 10, 2023, without paying any late fees. Candidates who are yet to apply for the TEE December exams can register themselves through the official website - ignou.ac.in.

As per the given information, the last date to apply for the TEE December exam is November 10, 2023, till 6 pm. Candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as enrollment number, program and exam centre in the login window to get themselves registered. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to fill out the IGNOU TEE December registration form.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 - Registration Link (Click Here)

Login credentials required for IGNOU TEE December 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-mentioned details in the login window to register for IGNOU TEE December 2023

Enrollment number

Program

Exam centre

How to register for IGNOU December TEE 2023 online?

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill out the IGNOU December TEE 2023 registration form.

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for IGNOU TEE December 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked and upload the valid documents

Step 5: Make the online payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and download it for future use

