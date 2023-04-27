COMEDK UGET 2023 Application Edit Window to Open on April 29, Check Editable Fields Here

COMEDK UGET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has revised the application correction dates for COMEDK UGET 2023 examination. Candidates can now make the necessary modifications in their application form from April 29, 2023, onwards. Earlier the application correction window was scheduled to commence from April 26 to April 29, 2023.

As per the schedule, the candidates can make the required changes by May 1, 2023, by 4 pm. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 28, 2023, in CBT mode. The exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e. morning and afternoon. The paper will have a total of 180 questions including 60 questions each from physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Check COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Brochure Here

What can be edited in COMEDK UGET 2023 application form?

Candidates who are appearing for the COMEDK UGET exam 2023 and want to make the changes in their admission application form can check the details that can be edited in the application form listed below.

Candidate's photograph

Signature of the candidate

Category

Academic details

Personal details

Gender

Details that cannot be edited in the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration form

Candidates can check the list of details that cannot be edited in their registration form. It is advisable for the candidates to verify the entries completely for their correctness. Once the changes are submitted, no further requests regarding the modification will be entertained by the authorities.

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Email Id

Phone number

Valid id proof

Test city preference

COMEDK UGET 2023

The examination authorities have closed the registration process for the COMEDK UGET exam to get admission into various engineering and architecture programmes offered by institutes today, April 27, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can go through the exam-related details on the official website.

