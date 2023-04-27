TS EdCET 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

TS EdCET 2023 Registrations: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the registration dates for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) exam in online mode. Those candidates who have not applied yet can now submit their applications without paying any late fees till May 1, 2023. Earlier, the last date to register for the exam was April 25, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website i.e. edcet.tsche.ac.in

According to the schedule, the examination authorities will conduct the exam on May 18, 2023, in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The hall tickets will be made available from May 5, 2023 onwards.

TS EdCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are appearing for the TS EdCET 2023 exam can check the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

Candidates must have passed or appeared for the qualifying examination in any bachelor's degree i.e. B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BBA or in the master's degree, securing at least 50% aggregate marks.

Candidates who have completed Bachelor in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks or any other equivalent qualification are also eligible.

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ BC and other reserved categories must have secured 40% Marks in the qualifying exam.

Those candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination shall also be eligible to appear for TS Ed.CET exam 2023.

How to fill TS EdCET 2023 Registration Form?

Candidates who are appearing for the TS EdCET exam to get admission into B. Ed (Two years) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana can follow the steps that are mentioned below to fill out the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE

Step 2: Click on the direct application form link available

Step 3: Make the payment of the application fee as prescribed

Step 4: Enter all the details as required such as payment reference id, hall ticket number, mobile number, date of birth etc

Step 5: Go through the application form and save it

Step 6: Download the TS EdCET application confirmation page and print it for future reference

