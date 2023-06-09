COMEDK UGET Result 2023 to Release Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

COMEDK UGET Result 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release the results of the COMEDK Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) exam on June 10, 2023. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the exams can check and download their result scorecard from the official website- comedk.org.

They need to enter the necessary login credentials such as user id and password to download their marksheets. The COMEDK rank 2023 will be made on the basis of the scores of candidates obtained in the entrance exam. Qualified candidates will be able to participate in the counselling process for further selection process.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam on May 28 in online CBT mode. The COMEDK final answer key was released on June 6. Whereas the result of the COMEDK exam will be released on the basis of the final answer key.

How to check COMEDK UGET result 2023 online?

Candidates who have given the COMEDK UGET exam for admission into engineering courses in the participating colleges can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the COMEDK results from the official website.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the results available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as registration number and password in the provided space

Step 4: Go through all the details mentioned in the COMEDK UGET scorecard 2023

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of the COMEDK result 2023 for future reference

What is the tie-breaking rule in COMEDK UGET result 2023?

In case of ties in the total percentile scores of two candidates, the exam authority will resolve them using the following revised tie-breaking rules as per the order specified below.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Higher percentile scores of Physics and Mathematics marks taken together

Higher percentile score in Mathematics

Higher percentile score in Chemistry

Age of the candidate, the elder candidate is ranked higher than the younger candidate

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Annual Academic Calender Released, Schools to Reopen on June 12, Check Details Here

