Andhra Pradesh Annual Academic Calender Released, Schools to Reopen on June 12, Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Schools: As per the recent updates, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that both government and private schools will reopen on June 12, 2023. In the meeting, he also released the annual academic calendar for the academic year 2023-24. The calendar encompasses important information such as the academic schedule, responsibilities of principals and teachers, language club activities, laboratory usage, lesson plan format, guidelines, cultural activities, and various other details.

Use of IFP Panels

In an official press release, it was stated that the Chief Minister conducted a comprehensive review meeting with education department officials. During the meeting, he emphasized the need for each mandal to have two junior colleges—one exclusively for girls and another following a co-education format. Additionally, he instructed officials to train teachers on the use of IFP (Interactive flat panels) and how to send video content.

During the meeting, officials informed the Chief Minister that representatives from various companies would provide demonstrations to faculty members of engineering colleges, who would train the teachers. They also notified him about the plan to have approximately 20,000 engineering students undergo internships and then train the teachers on how to use panels, tablets, Byju's content, and smart televisions on a monthly basis.

Moreover, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure a 100% gross enrollment ratio (GER) in schools and take necessary measures to equip all 45,000 schools with internet connectivity, the reports added.

