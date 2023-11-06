CPGET Counselling 2023 Registration for MEd, MPEd Starts, Provisional Allotment on Nov 15

  1. Home
CPGET Counselling 2023: Candidates who wish to participate in the first and final phase of counselling can register online at cpget.ouadmissions.com. Registered candidates can exercise web options between November 9 and 11. Based on that, TS CPGET seat allotment result will be declared on November 15. Check updates here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 6, 2023 11:35 IST
CPGET 2023: Osmania University has started the registration for the first and final phase of TS Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) for MEd and MPEd courses. Candidates can register for the TS CPGET counselling online at the official website: cpget.ouadmissions.com. The last date to register for MEd, MPEd courses is November 8, 2023. 

The official notice states, “The CPGET-2023 final phase & First Phase for M.Ed. & M.P.Ed. admissions online registrations for qualified candidates commence from 05-11-2023. The last date for registrations is 08-11-2023.”

 TS CPGET Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

CPGET Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can complete their registration online till the specified dates. To know the complete schedule, they can go through the table: 

Events

Dates

Registration of CPGET qualified candidates for online verification of certificates

November 5 to 8, 2023

Verification of details available to candidates for corrections if any through email support

November 9, 2023

Exercise of web options 

November 9 to 11, 2023

Editing of web options 

November 11, 2023

TS CPGET second phase provisional allotment

November 15, 2023

Reporting to the respective colleges by the candidates

November 18, 2023

How to register for TS CPGET Counselling 2023? 

All the qualified candidates can register online at the official website for MEd and MPEd courses at Osmania University. They can go through the steps to know how to register for CPGET counselling 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cpget.ouadmissions.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on apply for online certificate verification

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Now, login by entering subject, hall ticket number, rank and date of birth 

Step 5: Fill up the form, pay the application fee and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Submit the form and take print for future references  

