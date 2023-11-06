CPGET Counselling 2023 Registration for MEd, MPEd Starts, Provisional Allotment on Nov 15

CPGET 2023: Osmania University has started the registration for the first and final phase of TS Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) for MEd and MPEd courses. Candidates can register for the TS CPGET counselling online at the official website: cpget.ouadmissions.com. The last date to register for MEd, MPEd courses is November 8, 2023.

The official notice states, “The CPGET-2023 final phase & First Phase for M.Ed. & M.P.Ed. admissions online registrations for qualified candidates commence from 05-11-2023. The last date for registrations is 08-11-2023.”

CPGET Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can complete their registration online till the specified dates. To know the complete schedule, they can go through the table:

Events Dates Registration of CPGET qualified candidates for online verification of certificates November 5 to 8, 2023 Verification of details available to candidates for corrections if any through email support November 9, 2023 Exercise of web options November 9 to 11, 2023 Editing of web options November 11, 2023 TS CPGET second phase provisional allotment November 15, 2023 Reporting to the respective colleges by the candidates November 18, 2023

How to register for TS CPGET Counselling 2023?

All the qualified candidates can register online at the official website for MEd and MPEd courses at Osmania University. They can go through the steps to know how to register for CPGET counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cpget.ouadmissions.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on apply for online certificate verification

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Now, login by entering subject, hall ticket number, rank and date of birth

Step 5: Fill up the form, pay the application fee and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Submit the form and take print for future references

