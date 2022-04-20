Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CUET 2022: Notification on changes in exam released by NTA, Check details here

    The National Testing Agency has issued a notification for the CUET 2022 examinations. NTA has made changes in the marking and evaluation scheme for the CUET exams. Check complete details here. 

    Created On: Apr 20, 2022 16:50 IST
    Modified on: Apr 21, 2022 10:35 IST
    CUET 2022 Exams Changes

    CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency has issued a notification for the CUET 2022 examinations. According to the notification issued, changes have been made in the marking scheme for the CUET 2022 exams. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the complete revisions in CUET Exams here.

    Official notification: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20220419170451.pdf

    Changes implemented in the marking scheme

    As per the marking scheme mentioned earlier, in case none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then all candidates who appeared for the exams will be given (+5) marks. According to the revised marking scheme, however, marks will be given to only those candidates who have appeared for the question.

    As per the previous evaluation scheme, the evaluation of multiple-choice questions of all the test/subjects will be carried out using final answer keys and raw(actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (UG)-2022 which has been dropped.

    CUET Registrations

    CUET 2022 registrations are underway. The last date for students to complete the CUET 2022 Registrations is May 6, 2022. Students interested in applying for the UG courses offered by the central universities across the country must make sure that they complete the application form and submit the application fee within the time window provided.

    Also Read: CUET to be held twice from next year onwards, Check details here

