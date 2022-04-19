CUET to be held twice from next year onwards, Check details here

As per recent media reports, the CUET - Common University Entrance Test exams will be conducted twice a year from 2023 onwards. According to officials from the National Testing Agency, the CUET question paper pattern will also change annually although the syllabus will remain the same as that of class 12.

According to media reports, officials from the National Testing Agency have stated that the last date for the CUET 2022 applications will be extended while the announcement for the CUET 2022 postgraduate admissions are expected by next week.

Reports suggest that more than 2 Lakh candidates have registered for the CUET 2022 exams until now among which the majority of the applicants are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi and Bihar.

Senior officials have confirmed that from next year onwards as mentioned in the newly drafted National Education Policy 2020, the CUET Exams will be conducted twice a year. The final details of the same will be shared by the NTA soon. Students will be provided with a second chance to improve their scores in case they are not satisfied with their original marks in the first exams just like the JEE Main entrance exams conducted.

CUET UG Exams 2022 are expected to be conducted in the first or second week of July 2022. The examinations will be conducted in two slots for the candidates. Slot I of the exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes (195 minutes) and the second Slot will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes).

The exams are being conducted in the Computer Based Format where students will be required to answer Multiple Choice Questions within the given stipulated time.

