Odisha reduces summer vacations for Schools and Colleges to compensate for academic loss due to pandemic

Odisha state government has decided to reduce the summer vacations for the Higher Education Institutions in the state, public universities, and colleges. The government had earlier announced that the summer vacations for Odisha Schools were being reduced in order to compensate for the academic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

According to an official notification, the Higher Education Department informed all the Higher Educational Institutions regarding the decision. The notification further states that students enrolled in Odisha Colleges and Universities for the 2022-23 academic session will be going for brief summer vacation from June 1 to 16, 2022.

Compensate for Academic Loss

The decision to reduce the summer vacations has been made for all the educational institutions. The summer vacations for the students will only be for 10 days. As per the state government decision, the summer vacation dates have been reduced in order to make up for the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government has also directed the Vice-Chancellors of all the state public universities and the principals of Government and non-Government colleges to make sure that all the academic activities are completed on time.

The Universities, Colleges, and other Higher Education Institutions have also been directed to conduct extra classes on holidays, working days and after classes, if there is a need for the same. Teachers and other employees will be entitled to additional proportionate earned leaves since the summer vacations are being cut short which will be informed later to them.

