APJEE 2022: Arunachal Pradesh JEE Registration Process to Begin Today, Apply on or before 15th June at apdhte.nic.in

APJEE 2022 Registration Begins: APJEE 2022 Registration Process will get underway from today – 19th April 2022. As per the official schedule, the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam – APJEE 2022 registration process will begin today and will continue until 15th June 2022. The state-level entrance exam is being held by the Arunachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher and Technical Education to screen candidates for admission to different courses. APJEE application forms will be made available online and candidates can fill them by visiting the official website - apdhte.nic.in. Alternatively, it will also be available via the direct link placed below:

APJEE 2022 Application Form – Direct Link (Available Now)

APJEE 2022 Important Dates

Prior to the start of the online application and registration process, the Directorate of Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh had issued a notification sharing key exam events and their respective dates for APJEE 2022. As per the exam timeline, the APJEE 2022 exam will be held on 25th June 2022. Candidates can check out the complete APJEE 2022 schedule with important dates and events in the table provided below:

Exam Event Date / Deadline APJEE 2022 Online Registration Begins 19th April 2022 APJEE 2022 Registration Process Ends 15th June 2022 APJEE 2022 Admit Card Release 18th June 2022 APJEE 2022 Exam Date 25th June 2022

According to the official notice, the APJEE 2022 will be held on a single day in a single session i.e., 10 AM to 12 PM.

How to Register for APJEE 2022 online?

To provide a simple and convenient way of registering for APJEE 2022, the application process for the state-level exam is being held completely online. To avoid facing any technical problems and challenges during the application process, candidates are advised to follow the step-wise process listed below:

