CUET 2022 PG Applications From Today: Exams by Third week of July, Check details here

CUET PG 2022: According to the information provided by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET 2022 PG Application process is scheduled to begin from today - May 19, 2022. The application forms will be available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates interested in appearing for the PG Admission entrance test can visit the official website of CUET PG 2022 or the website of the participating Central Universities and other universities.

According to the thread of tweet put out by the UGC Chief, the applications for the CUET 2022 PG admissions will be available from today - May 19, 2022 on the official website - cuet.nya.nic.in. The CUET 2022 PG Exams will be conducted for 42 Central and PArticipating universities for the 2022-23 academic session. A Single window opportunity will be provided to students seeking admission to participating universities across the country. The last date for students to submit the CUET 2022 PG applications is June 18, 2022.

CUET PG 2022 Application Process

CUET 2022 PG Examinations are being conducted for the admissions to the Postgraduate programmes offered in the Cetral universities accepting the CUET 2022 Scores. The students who have completed their UG course or those in the final year of their UG programme are eligible to apply for CUET PG 2022.

To complete the applications students are required to visit the official website and first complete the registrations through the link provided. After completing the CUET 2022 Registrations, students will be able to login using the applications and complete the CUET PG 2022 application form and submit the application fee.

