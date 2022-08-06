    CUET 2022: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over CUET Technical Glitches, says Dictatorship of 4 People Ruining the Country

    CUET 2022 - Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP: Amid technical glitches marring the on-going CUET 2022 Exam and cancellations for nearly two days, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed PM Modi led BJP Government. On social media, Mr Gandhi wrote “What is happening with the students of CUET is the story of every youth of the country today.”

    Updated: Aug 6, 2022 18:53 IST
    CUET 2022 - Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP: With technical glitches marring the on-going CUET 2022 Exam, NTA - the National Testing Agency has had to cancel the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) examination for two consecutive days at multiple exam centres. In response to this, several students and parents have taken to social media platforms to vent out their frustration and anger. On 6th August, senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi joined these students and parents and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for endangering the future of students. In a tweet sent out on social media platform Twitter, Mr Gandhi said that “What is happening with the students of CUET is the story of every youth of the country today.”

    Dictatorship of 4 People Ruining the Country: Rahul Gandhi

    Amid students and parents venting their anger on social media platforms about cancellation of CUET 2022 Exams, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has also extended his support to them by sending out a tweet. The message posted on Twitter by Mr Rahul Gandhi noted that "The dictatorship of 4 people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country.” He further added that "What is happening with the students of CUET is the story of every youth of the country today.”

    CUET 2022 Cancelled on 3 Days at Different Exam Centres

    The Phase 2 of the CUET 2022 - Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) has been marred by technical glitches and problems, with students suffering the most. CUET 2022 Session 2 which was to be held on 4th, 5th and 6th, saw the entrance test being cancelled at multiple exam centres due to technical and administrative reasons. On 4th August, the exam was cancelled at 18 Centres for Shift 1 and all centres (489 centres) for Shift 2. On similar lines, on 5th August, the exam was cancelled at 15 Exam Centres. As per the latest notice issued by NTA, CUET UG 2022 Exam which was scheduled to be held today - 6th August, has also been postponed at 53 Exam Centres spread across the country.

    With CUET 2022 Phase 2 being marred by technical glitches, students and parents have taken to social media to register their protests. The biggest concern being shared by the students has been that no information about postponement or cancellation of exam had been given to prior to the start of the exam and that they were informed about the same only after reaching the exam centre. Several candidates who live in rural and remote parts of the country, have had to travel long distances to reach the city where they are due to appear for the examination and last minute intimation has caused a major inconvenience for them.

