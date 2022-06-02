CUET 2022: St. Stephen’s College issued notice over admission procedure, Check details here

CUET 2022: Delhi High Court has issued a notice to St. Stephen’s College, and Delhi University on a Public Interest Litigation filed challenging the decision of the institution to continue with the interviews for the admission to the General Category seats. The petition was filed seeking a direction to make the institution conduct admissions to the unreserved categories for the Undergraduate programmes based on the marks of the CUET Exams only as mandated by Delhi University.

Hearing slated for July 6,

Delhi High Court Division Bench of Chief Justice Vipin Snaghi and Justice Sachin Datta have also issued a notice to the University Grants Commission and have granted the respondents four weeks to respond to the order. The matter is listed for hearing on July 6, 2022.

KYS organised protest demonstration against St. Stephens College's decision to include 15% weightage to interview along with CUET scores for admission to upcoming academic sessions.



We demand the institution of 20% deprivation points for govt school students in DU admissions. pic.twitter.com/vUjZUwkljm — Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) (@krantikari_yuva) April 22, 2022

St. Stephens College and Delhi University have been under a constant conflict over the decision of the institution to refuse taking the interviews of the students for the admissions to the general seats. The college had last month announced that it will be giving 85% weightage to CUET scores and 15% to the interviews.

A law student from Delhi University has challenged the decision of the college. Senior advocate Arun Bharadwaj representing the petitioner in the PIL filed states that the petition has been put on behalf of hundreds of students who want to get admissions in the unreserved category at St. Stephens but do not want to attend the interview as it is against the admission policy and also the mandate of the Academic and Executive Council.

Points mentioned in the petition

The petitioner has stated that in the past, students used to be under huge stress to secure more than 95% marks in class 12 to get admission in Delhi University. With the introduction of CUET however the stress for securing high marks has reduced. It further stated that the rules of Delhi University are applicable to St. Stephens College as well irrespective of being a minority institution and minority institution cannot disregard merit or merit based selection of students.

