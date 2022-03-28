CUET 2022: UG Registration to Begin from 2 April, Know How to Register, List of Central Universities

CUET 2022: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application form from 2nd April 2022. To fill out the CUET 2022 (UG) application form, the candidates have to log in at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. The NTA CUET exam will likely to be conducted in July.

However, the UGC and NTA are yet to announce the entrance exam date. The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The authorities will prepare a merit list after CUCET based on which the central universities will admit students.

How To Register for CUET 2022?

The CUCET online application form for UG admissions will be available from 2nd to 30th April 2022. As per the official notice, students of class 12th will be eligible to appear for the entrance exam and can fill up the CUET form. Check below the steps to know to how to register for the entrance exam -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the apply online tab to register.

Step 3 - Enter the basic details like, email ID, mobile number etc to complete registration.

Step 4 - A application number and password will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 5 - Now, login by using the password and application number and fill up the CUET application form.

Step 6 - Upload scanned images and enter the university and programme details.

Step 7 - Now pay the application fees and submit the form.

CUET - List of Central Universities in India

CUET will be a computerised entrance examination for admission to 45 central universities of India. There are more than 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Check the list of central universities below -

Name of Central Universities States University of Delhi New Delhi Aligarh Muslim University Uttar Pradesh Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi Assam University Assam Banaras Hindu University Uttar Pradesh Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Uttar Pradesh Central University of Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Central University of Jammu Jammu & Kashmir Central University of Karnataka Karnataka Indira Gandhi National Open University Delhi Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar Maulana Azad National Urdu University Telangana National Sports University Manipur North Eastern Hill University Meghalaya Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University Uttar Pradesh Sikkim University Sikkim Tezpur University Assam Visva Bharati University West Bengal

