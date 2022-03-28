Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CUET 2022: UG Registration to Begin from 2 April, Know How to Register, List of Central Universities

    CUET 2022 will be conducted for admissions to the central universities of India. The application form of CUET will be available from 2nd April in online mode. Get details here 

    Created On: Mar 28, 2022 10:53 IST
    Modified on: Mar 28, 2022 10:54 IST

    CUET 2022

    CUET 2022: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application form from 2nd April 2022. To fill out the CUET 2022 (UG) application form, the candidates have to log in at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. The NTA CUET exam will likely to be conducted in July. 

    However, the UGC and NTA are yet to announce the entrance exam date. The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The authorities will prepare a merit list after CUCET based on which the central universities will admit students.

    How To Register for CUET 2022? 

    The CUCET online application form for UG admissions will be available from 2nd to 30th April 2022. As per the official notice, students of class 12th will be eligible to appear for the entrance exam and can fill up the CUET form. Check below the steps to know to how to register for the entrance exam - 

    • Step 1 - Go to the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
    • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the apply online tab to register.
    • Step 3 - Enter the basic details like, email ID, mobile number etc to complete registration.
    • Step 4 - A application number and password will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number.
    • Step 5 - Now, login by using the password and application number and fill up the CUET application form.
    • Step 6 - Upload scanned images and enter the university and programme details.
    • Step 7 - Now pay the application fees and submit the form. 

    CUET - List of Central Universities in India 

    CUET  will be a computerised entrance examination for admission to 45 central universities of India. There are more than 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Check the list of central universities below - 

     

    Name of Central Universities 

    States 

    University of Delhi

    New Delhi

    Aligarh Muslim University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

    Delhi

    Jamia Millia Islamia

    Delhi

    Assam University

    Assam

    Banaras Hindu University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Central University of Himachal Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh

    Central University of Jammu

    Jammu & Kashmir

    Central University of Karnataka

    Karnataka

    Indira Gandhi National Open University

    Delhi

    Mahatma Gandhi Central University

    Bihar

    Maulana Azad National Urdu University

    Telangana 

    National Sports University

    Manipur 

    North Eastern Hill University

    Meghalaya

    Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Sikkim University

    Sikkim

    Tezpur University

    Assam

    Visva Bharati University

    West Bengal

    Also Read: CUET 2022 Notification Released by NTA, Check Exam Structure, Paper Pattern and Other Details @ nta.ac.in 

