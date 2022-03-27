CUET 2022 Notification Released by NTA, Check Exam Structure, Paper Pattern and Other Details @ nta.ac.in

CUET 2022 Official Notification (OUT): CUET 2022 and CUET UG 2022 Exam Official Notification has been released today by the NTA. The National Testing Agency, which has been entrusted with the task of holding the Central Universities Entrance Test – CUET 2022, has released the official exam notification containing all the necessary details about the upcoming national-level university entrance examination. Along with details such as CUET 2022 Exam Structure, CUCET 2022 Exam Pattern, the official notification also provides details about CUET 2022 Dates including the registration period and other key events related to the exam.

Official Notification Available on NTA Website

Like all other exams conducted by NTA, the official CUET 2022 Exam Notification has also been released online and published on the NTA’s official website. Candidates who are planning to join any undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses offered by central universities in the country, can download the exam notification to get complete details from website – nta.ac.in. To ensure quick and easy access to the document, a direct link for the same has also been provided below:

Download CUET 2022 Official Notification – Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET 2022 Registration from 2nd April @ cuet.samarth.ac.in

One of the most important aspects mentioned in the CUET 2022 Exam Notification is about the registration process and the its date. As per the details announced today, the CUET 2022 registration process will begin from 2nd April – Saturday and it will be held in a completely online format. Candidates will need to log onto the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in to register themselves and complete the application form for the CUET 2022. As of now the registration form link is not available on the website but will be activated on Monday. The online application process for CUET 2022 will continue for a complete month ending on 30th April 2022.

CUET 2022 Exam Pattern

Another key aspect on which the CUET 2022 exam notification throws light on is its exam pattern. As per the notification, the CUET 2022 exam will consist of four key sections and the exam paper will consist of compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and the general test. Some basic details about the CUET 2022 Exam patter are provided below:

Section Name Subject / Test Type No of Questions Question Format / Type Exam Duration Section 1A 1 out of 13 Languages 40/50 Questions to be attempted Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, [Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary] 45 Minutes for Each Language language Section 1B 1 out of 19** Languages (except the one chosen in Section 1A) 40/50 Questions to be attempted Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, [Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary] 45 Minutes for Each Languages Section II - Domain 6 out of total 27 Domain Specific Tests to be Chosen 40/50 Questions to be attempted Input text can be used for MCQ Based Questions MCQs based on NCERT Class XII syllabus only 45 Minutes for each Domain Test Section IIIGeneral Test General Test, to be used for universities where it is being considered for admission 60/57 Questions to be attempted Input text can be used for MCQ Based Questions ï¿½?ï¿½ General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/s tat taught till Grade 8), Logical and Analytical Reasoning 60 Minutes

CUET 2022 Subject-wise Options

The detailed test / section-wise syllabus or subject options available to the students are listed below:

Section 1A (13 Languages): Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu

Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu Section 1A (19 Languages): French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese.

French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese. Section 2 (Domain-Specific Tests): Accountancy/ Book Keeping 2.Biology/ Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry 3.Business Studies 4.Chemistry 5.Computer Science/ Informatics Practices 6.Economics/ Business Economics 7.Engineering Graphics 8.Entrepreneurship 9.Geography/Geology 10.History 11.Home Science 12.Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India 13.Legal Studies 14.Environmental Science 15.Mathematics 16.Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga 17.Physics 18.Political Science 19.Psychology 20.Sociology 21.Teaching Aptitude 22.Agriculture 23. Mass Media/ Mass Communication 24.Anthropology 25.Fine Arts/Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts, 26. Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/Oddisi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theatre (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ RabindraSangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion), 27. Sanskrit [For all Shastri (Shastri 3 years/ 4 years Honours) Equivalent to B.A./B.A. Honours courses i.e.Shastri in Veda, Paurohitya (Karmakand), Dharamshastra, Prachin Vyakarana, Navya Vyakarana, Phalit Jyotish, Siddhant Jyotish, Vastushastra, Sahitya,Puranetihas, Prakrit Bhasha,Prachin Nyaya Vaisheshik, Sankhya Yoga, Jain Darshan,Mimansa,AdvaitaVedanta,Vishihstadvaita Vedanta, Sarva Darshan, a candidate may choose Sanskrit as the Domain].

Some important points to keep in mind about selection of subjects / domains for CUET 2022 Exam:

Altogether, a candidate can opt for maximum 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together, with 3rd Language Option being taken in place of Domain-specific test.

Altogether, a candidate can opt for maximum 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together, with 3rd Language Option being taken in place of Domain-specific test. For Section 2 – Domain-specific tests, a candidate can opt for maximum of 6 domains / subjects

CUET 2022 Syllabus

As per the details provided in the exam notification, the exam syllabus for CUET 2022 will be based on NCERT 2022 Exam model. The section-wise detailed structure for the same is provided below:

Section Syllabus Section 1A Test to be based on reading comprehension and factual, literary and narrative, (Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary) aptitude Section 1B Test to be based on reading comprehension and factual, literary and narrative, (Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary) aptitude Section 2 NCERT Books up to Class 12 only in particular domain Section 3 General knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Class 8, logical and analytical reasoning

CUET 2022 Exam Structure and Mode

According to the details available right now, the CUET 2022 exam will be held in a Computer-based Mode i.e. CBT format. The test will comprise of MCQs or Multiple-Choice Questions. The total tests duration will vary as per the domains or tests opted by the candidate. In case of any further clarifications or details required, applicants can also reach out to NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-6922 7700 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

