CUET PG 2023 Exam Concludes Today, Check When will Answer Key, Result be Released?

CUET PG 2023: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) exams are going to be concluded today: June 30, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the provisional answer key in the 1st week of July. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CUET answer key 2023 on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official data, CUET PG 2023 exams are being conducted for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Previously, the exams were going to conclude on June 17, 2023. However, the authorities had to extend the exams to unaccommodated students.

CUET PG 2023 Important Dates

Check out the list of important events alongside dates in the table below:

Particulars Dates CUET PG exams 2023 June 5 to 30, 2023 CUET PG answer key 2023 1st week of July CUET PG result date July (tentative)

CUET PG 2023: What After Release of Provisional Key?

After the publication of the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses, candidates will be allowed to raise objections if they find out any discrepancy in the tentative key. After the closure of the CUET PG 2023 objection window, the experts will review the challenges made.

If any of the objections are found to be true, a final/revised answer key will be released. On the basis of the final answer key, the CUET PG 2023 results will be declared. Last year, the results were announced within 10 days of the release of provisional answer keys.

CUET PG 2022 Result Date

Last year, CUET PG exams were conducted from 01 September 2022 to 07 September 2022 and 09 September 2022 to 12 September 2022 at 570 Examination Centres located in 269 cities across India and 04 cities outside India. The provisional answer keys were made available between September 16 to 18, 2023 for the challenge.

NTA announced the CUET PG results 2022 on September 26. Out of 607648 candidates who registered, only 334997 appeared in the exams. Check out the below-mentioned table to get complete statistics:

CUET PG Result 2022: Check Gender-Wise Statistics Here

Gender General EWS OBC- NCL SC ST Total Female 113030 20934 109039 31551 27601 302155 Male 84255 33724 126329 37600 23570 305478 Third Gender 9 0 6 0 0 15 Total 197294 54658 235374 69151 51171 607648

Also Read: CUET Result 2023: CUET UG Final Answer Key to be Released Soon, Check Provisional Answer Key and Direct Link Here