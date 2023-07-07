CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon, Get Latest Updates on PG Answer Key PDF Here

CUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key will be announced in the first week of July 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exams can check the provisional answer key.

CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key will be released for each day and shift of the exam. The answer key will include the question id and its correct answers. NTA will be releasing the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key in a pdf format which can be downloaded directly from the official website.

CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key will be released on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key through a direct link which will be provided on this page as soon as the answer key is released online.

CUT PG entrance exams were conducted from June 22 to 30, 2023. Along with releasing the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key, NTA will also be opening the answer key challenge window. Students who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit the challenges through the link provided within the given time window.

How to Check CUET PG 2023 Answer Key

The CUET PG 2023 answer key pdf will be released online. To download the pdf candidates can click on the answer key link given on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key.

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG official website

Step 2: Click on the provisional answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: The answer key pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key for further reference

Steps to Raise Objections Against CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key

To raise objections and challenge the CUET PG 2023 answer key students are required to visit the online link and select the questions and submit the objections.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET PG

Step 2: Click on the answer key objection window

Step 3: Select the question id and answer

Step 4: Upload relevant supporting documents

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

After the answer challenge window closes, NTA will be taking into consideration the challenges raised and release the final answer key before the announcement of the results.

