CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key Expected Today, Check Objection Window and Result Details Here

CUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2023: According to media reports, the National Testing Agency is expected to release the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key today, July 13, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the date and time for the release of the CUET PG provisional answer key is expected soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for NTA to release the CUET PG answer key can check the provisional answer key and related details here.

The CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key will be released for all shifts and subjects. The PG entrance exams were conducted from June 5 to 30, 2023. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA will also be releasing the response sheets and the question paper for the entrance exam.

CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key will be available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the CUET PG answer key will also be available here as and when the provisional answer key is released.

CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key Date and Time

An official schedule for the release of the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key is yet to be issued by officials. As per reports, the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key will be released today, July 13, 2023. The answer key will be released as a pdf document containing the question id and answers

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window

After the release of the CUET PG 2023 answer key, students will be provided with a time window to raise objections and feedback. Candidates can raise objections and feedback through the link provided on the website. Based on the feedback and objections raised, NTA will be releasing the final answer key and results.

CUET PG 2023 Results

The CUET PG 2023 results will be announced shortly after the announcement of the final answer key. To download the CUET PG results candidates can visit the official website and log in using the application number and password. Candidates will be notified earlier about the announcement of the PG entrance results.

Those clearing the PG entrance will be eligible to apply for further admissions based on the cutoff set for each subject by the respective college and universities.

