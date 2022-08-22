CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Updates: CUET Hall Ticket Expected by 28 August at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely to release the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate (CUET PG) in online mode. As per media updates, the hall ticket of CUET PG will be released on 28th August 2022. However, official notification and update regarding the release of CUET PG admit card 2022 is still awaited. Candidates who will be appearing for the entrance exam can download CUET PG admit card 2022 from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

To download the same, they need to use their required credentials like - registration number and date of birth in the login window. Before the release of the CUET PG admit card 2022, an advance city intimation slip will also be released to make candidates aware of their allotted test centre city. Around 3.57 lakh candidates will be appearing for the exam being held for admission to PG courses in central, state, private and deemed universities.

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Expected To Release on 28th August

Recently, NTA released the complete schedule of the CUET PG 2022 exam at cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule released, the CUET PG exam will be held from 1st to 11th September 2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CUET PG will be held in two shifts, 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. So, as per the exam dates, some media reports state that the CUET PG 2022 admit card will be released on 28th August. Candidates can download the admit card for the CUET PG exam 2022 by entering their application number and password or date of birth through the admit card link which will be available on the NTA CUET PG website.

What if any candidate is unable to download CUET PG Admit Card 2022?

There might be chances, the candidates might not be able to download the CUET PG hall ticket due to server issues or other technical reasons. In that case, they can contact on NTA helpline number. Candidates need to make a call on 011-40759000 between 10 am to 5 pm. NTA will take necessary action towards the same.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on CUET PG Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the admit card of CUET PG, candidates are advised to go through the details provided in the admit card. As per the information provided, the CUET PG admit card will likely to have the following information - name, gender, roll number, photograph, signature, subject of exam, duration of exam, medium of exam, address of the centre, reporting time, date of exam, centre code etc.