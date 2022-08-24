CUET Result 2022 (Soon): NTA Likely To Declare CUET UG Result on 10 Sep, PG Result by 25 Sep

CUET Result 2022 (Soon): As per media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG result by 10th and 25th September respectively. The result of CUET 2022 is expected to be released online in the form of a scorecard. Candidates can download their CUET 2022 scorecards from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG exam is being held in six phases. The CUET 2022 commenced on 15th July. The CUET UG Phase 6 exam is still underway and will conclude on 30th August 2022. The CUET UG exam is being conducted at 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. Approximately 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CUET exam.

CUET UG, PG Results 2022 Date

As per media reports, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told that - “The result should typically be declared within 10 days of the last test date.” Earlier, a senior NTA official confirmed that the CUET UG result will be released by 7th September. “The number of subject papers is huge for CUET-UG. We will try to finish the evaluation and announce the results by September 7. We are considering September 10 as our outer limit,” said the NTA official. As many as 14,90,000 candidates have applied for the test.

CUET Postponed Due To Technical Glitches

Earlier, CUET was divided into two phases. However, repeated technical glitches during the second phase (held from 4th to 6th August) led to postponement and cancellation of papers. The exam is now being conducted in six phases and will end on 30th August.

On 4th August too, the second shift of the exam was completely cancelled, forcing over 50,000 candidates across the country to return from centres without taking the exam as the NTA failed to upload question papers on time. Technical snags were reported on 5th to 6th August too.

CUET UG 2022 Registration Statistics

This year, a total of 14.9 lakh students registered for the CUET-UG, according to government data. Out of these 14.9 lakh candidates, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase, 1.91 lakh took the test in the second phase (4th to 6th August) and 1.91 lakh in the third phase on 7th, 8th and 10th August. For the fourth phase, 3.72 lakh candidates registered.

