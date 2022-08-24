CUET PG 2022: Application Correction Fee Payment Ends Today, City Intimation Slips Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Fee Payment Ends: National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window for the national-level postgraduate entrance examination today. As per the schedule, the CUET PG 2022 application correction process has ended yesterday and candidates have been given time to pay the application fee for the same by today i.e., 24th August 2022 - Wednesday. Candidates who are yet to pay the fees for making changes to their CUET 2022 Exam application form are advised to complete the process at the earliest, before the end of the day. CUET PG 2022 application form change fee can be paid by the candidates by visiting - cuet.nta.nic.in. To help them do the same, a direct link to the application correction portal for CUET Post Graduate Test is also given below:

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

Exam City Intimation Slips Soon

With the CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window closing today, the next step in the exam cycle would be release of the exam city intimation slips. So far, NTA has not notified any specific date of time for the release of the CUET PG Exam City Intimation Slips, but they should be expected in the coming week as per reports. In fact, some reports have said that the CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips will be issued by the NTA on or before 26th August 2022. But the same is yet to be confirmed by the exam authority. For latest news and updates related to CUET 2022, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly.

3.57 Lakh Candidates to Appear for CUET PG 2022

As per the official estimates shared by the NTA, a total of 3.57 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET PG 2022 Entrance exam. As per the schedule shared by the testing agency, the CUET 2022 Postgraduate Entrance Test will be held from 1st to 11th Sept 2022 to screen candidates for admission to PG courses offered by various central universities across the country. CUET PG 2022 exam will be held at 500 Cities across the country and in 13 Cities outside India.

