cuet.samarth.ac.in result 2023: Check CUET UG Result 2023 Date, List of Official Websites, and Topper List Details

CUET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results soon. After the publication of the result, the CUET final answer key 2023 will also be released. This year, more than 14.99 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. Once the results are declared, candidates can access them on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering the login information.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the CUET UG result 2023 date 2023. Candidates must note that the authorities will also release the CUET UG topper’s list along with the results. In CUET 2023, 44 central, 44 state, 32 deemed, 134 private, and 3 other universities are participating and offering admission to undergraduate courses.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Result FAQs - All Your CUET 2023 Related Doubts Answered Here, Check Now

CUET UG Answer Key 2023 OUT, Check Result Date, Time and Steps to Download Answer Key PDF Here

CUET UG Result 2023: List of Official Websites

Check out the list of official links to download the mark sheet:

cuet.samarth.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in.

CUET UG 2023 Result: Steps to Download Marksheet

Candidates can follow the below instructions to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET scorecard 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and DOB

Step 4: The mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

CUET UG Result 2023: Will NTA Release Cut-off List?

No, candidates must note that the testing agency will not release cut-off marks for any subject. The participating universities will finalise their admission cut-off marks based on CUET scores.

CUET UG Toppers List 2023

NTA will release the list of CUET UG toppers along with the results. Last year, the authorities announced the subject-wise name of toppers (100 percentile scorers).

CUET UG Toppers List 2022: Check Subject-Wise Toppers Here

The below table contains the list of candidates who scored 100 percentile in specific subjects. Check CUET Topper marks here.

Topper Name Subject (s) Percentile Scores Roll Number Harshil Verma Political Science 100 200.0000000 DL01221367 Amritansh Sociology 100 200.0000000 JH04001369 Jaya Jha English, History, Political Science, Psychology 100 200.0000000 HR04002114 Nayashu Yadav English, Chemistry 100 200.0000000 (English) 199.1428500 (Chemistry) RJ02200362 Avanti Patil Biology 100 199.5384700 WB1230061 Akash GC Business Studies 100 200.0000000 KK20000549

Also Read: MHT CET Counselling 2023 Dates for BE, BTech Released; Merit List on July 14