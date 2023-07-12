cuet.samarth.ac.in result 2023: Check CUET UG Result 2023 Date, List of Official Websites, and Topper List Details

  1. Home
The CUET UG result 2023 is expected to be released soon. Candidates can check the results on the official websites: cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The authorities will also release the CUET UG topper's list along with the results. 

Jul 12, 2023
CUET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results soon. After the publication of the result, the CUET final answer key 2023 will also be released. This year, more than 14.99 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. Once the results are declared, candidates can access them on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering the login information.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the CUET UG result 2023 date 2023. Candidates must note that the authorities will also release the CUET UG topper’s list along with the results. In CUET 2023, 44 central, 44 state, 32 deemed, 134 private, and 3 other universities are participating and offering admission to undergraduate courses.

CUET UG Result 2023: List of Official Websites

Check out the list of official links to download the mark sheet:

  • cuet.samarth.ac.in 
  • ntaresults.nic.in.

CUET UG 2023 Result: Steps to Download Marksheet

Candidates can follow the below instructions to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET scorecard 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and DOB

Step 4: The mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

CUET UG Result 2023: Will NTA Release Cut-off List?

No, candidates must note that the testing agency will not release cut-off marks for any subject. The participating universities will finalise their admission cut-off marks based on CUET scores. 

CUET UG Toppers List 2023

NTA will release the list of CUET UG toppers along with the results. Last year, the authorities announced the subject-wise name of toppers (100 percentile scorers). 

CUET UG Toppers List 2022: Check Subject-Wise Toppers Here

The below table contains the list of candidates who scored 100 percentile in specific subjects. Check CUET Topper marks here.

Topper Name

Subject (s)

Percentile

Scores

Roll Number 

Harshil Verma

Political Science

100

200.0000000

DL01221367

Amritansh

Sociology

100

200.0000000

JH04001369

Jaya Jha

English, History, Political Science, Psychology

100

200.0000000

HR04002114

Nayashu Yadav

English, Chemistry

100

200.0000000 (English)

199.1428500 (Chemistry)

RJ02200362

Avanti Patil

Biology

100

199.5384700

WB1230061

Akash GC

Business Studies

100

200.0000000

KK20000549

