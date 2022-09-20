CUET score not to be considered for UG Admissions in WB state universities

CUET West Bengal Universities: As per recent reports, Universities in West Bengal will not be considering the scores of the CUET entrance test for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the institutions. Many of the universities in the state when speaking to media representatives mentioned that although the CUET Exams were conducted adopting the CUET Model for undergraduate admissions will not be possible since many of the universities have their own admission methods.

Universities conduct Individual entrance exams

Jadavpur University for example has already conducted its own entrance exam for Undergraduate admissions for the different departments. Jadavpur University Teachers Association spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy when speaking to media representatives emphasised that there is no way that the university can adopt the CUET path for admissions especially since it conducts a very rigorous high-level admission procedure.

St. Xavier’s University - another state university has also conducted offline entrance examinations for admissions this year. The university VC Felix Raj stated that CUET will not be adopted for UG Admissions this year.

Top universities in the state including Presidency University, Vidyasagar University, Bardhaman University, MAKAUT, North Bengal University, and the West Bengal University of Technology have stated that they have followed their own admission process which has been approved by the state higher education department.

CUET For Common Admission process

The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET UG Entrance examinations across the country in July-August 2022. The entrance examination was conducted with the aim to have common admission criteria for the admissions to undergraduate programmes offered across the universities in the country, especially Central Universities. While the central universities will be conducting the UG Admissions through the CUET scores a few of the other state universities also announced that they will be conducting the admissions to a select few of their UG programmes through the CUET UG 2022 scores.

Also Read: DUET PG 2022: NTA Expected To Conduct Delhi University Entrance Test For PG Courses in October