CUET UG 2022 to be held in Two Phases, Phase 2 Admit Cards to be Out on 31st July, confirms UGC Chairman

CUET 2022 in Two Phases: The CUET 2022 Exam for UG Admissions will be held in Two-Phase as confirmed by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. On 12th July 2022, UGC Chairman confirmed that CUET UG 2022 Exam, which is being held as a screening test for university admissions from this year onwards, will be held in two different phases. CUET 2022 Phase 1 Exam will be held in July 2022 while Phase 2 of the Common University Entrance Exam will be held in August 2022. Clearing the air around the way the CUET 2022 Exam Dates have been structured, UGC Chairman said that CUET Exam has been divided into two phases and will be held from 15th July 2022 onwards. As per the data sheet shared by the NTA, CUET UG 2022 Exam will be held on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2022 for Phase 1, while the Phase 2 exam will be held from 4th to 10th August 2022.

CUET Admit Card 2022 Update

Earlier, NTA had released a detailed notification saying that CUET 2022 Admit Cards will be released today - 12th July 2022. However, candidates should note that the CUET Hall Tickets 2022 being issued today are only for Phase 1 of the exam which will be held in July 2022. The notice also confirmed that approx. 8.1 lakh candidates will be participating in the CUET 2022 Exam in Phase 1. This would be followed by CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam which will be organized in August 2022. For this, the admit cards or hall tickets will be issued by the exam authority on 31st July 2022. As per rough estimates, around 6.8 Lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for CUET 2022 Exam which will be held in August 2022.

98% Candidates to Receive 1st Preference City for CUET 2022

As per the statement issued by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, that special attention and care have been taken to ensure that a maximum number of students are offered the first preference of their exam city. In a video message published on UGC’s YouTube Channel, Mr Kumar noted that 97% to 98% of the candidates who have registered for CUET UG 2022 have been given their first preference city as the exam city for the entrance test. With this being the first session of the CUET 2022 University Entrance Exam, many students are worried about attempting the same. To help calm their nerves, Mr Kumar has encouraged students to not panic and focus on preparing for their exams. He has also extended his best wishes to all 14 lakh students appearing for the exam.

