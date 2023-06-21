CUET UG 2023: Over 4 Lakh Aspirants Compete for Admission at BR Ambedkar University

CUET UG 2023: As per the officials, more than four lakh candidates have applied for admission to BR. Ambedkar University via Common University Entrance Test (CUET) till now. The number of applications received is 2.61 percent higher than last year. The university has 1,123 undergraduate vacant seats and 18 UG programmes for accommodating aspirants.

Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather during a press conference said, “BR Ambedkar University has received 4,72,357 (4.72 lakh) applications through CUET-UG for admission into undergraduate programmes…” Students who have appeared in CUET UG 2023 and are willing to take admission to the university will have to register on the official website of BR. Ambedkar University. The last date to apply for UG programmes is July 16, 2023.

Ambedkar University Becomes 4th Most Preferred Institute

However, it must be noted that not all 4.72 lakh candidates have not only applied for BR. Ambedkar University. Rather, they have chosen the same as one of their preferences. Meanwhile, the officials stated that even those who did not choose the university as a preference while registering for CUET UG 2023 can also apply.

Even though, BR. Ambedkar University is the fourth most preferred institute in the country on the list which has been topped by Delhi University. The admission to university is primarily based on CUET 2023 followed by programme selection window that will be opened after the announcement of results.

Further speaking at the conference, Lather introduced the brochure of programmes. An official said, “There is great demand among the students for the BR Ambedkar University. However, the number of seats is limited due to space crunch.”

“Many infrastructure projects are in the pipeline and maybe soon we will be able to increase the number of seats. The expansion of the university is long-awaited,” another official quoted.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Result Expected Soon, Check Answer, Key, Scorecard Direct Link Here