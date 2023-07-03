  1. Home
CUET UG 2023: NTA to Issue Corrected Provisional Answer Keys Daily, No Fee for Reporting Errors

NTA will be released the corrected version of the CUET UG 2023 answer key every day. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the UG answer key through the link available on the website.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 3, 2023 12:11 IST
CUET UG 2023 Corrected Answer Key: The National Testing Agency, in the coming days, will be issuing the corrected version of the provisional answer key for CUET UG 2023. The corrected versions will be uploaded every day according to UGC chairman Prof. Jagadesh Kumar. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website and check the corrected versions of their provisional answer key.

According to a tweet by the UGC chief, students can write to the NTA indicating possible errors in the CUET UG provisional answer key. Students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, can visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 to check the provisional answer key and suggest any errors in the same. 

Students can raise objections and notify NTA of any possible errors in the revised answer key. The UGC chief in another tweet has also highlighted that during this phase candidates need not pay any fee when raising any challenges. 

How to Check CUET UG 2023 Corrected Provisional Answer Key

NTA has started releasing the CUET UG 2023 corrected provisional answer keys. Students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website in the coming days to check the corrected version of the answer key. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG

Step 2: Click on the revised answer key link

Step 3: Download the answer key pdf for further reference

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key 

NTA released the CUET UG 2023 answer key on June 29, 2023. According to reports, a total of 155 questions from all the shifts of the exam were dropped. The answer key released earlier also received criticism for the large number of silly errors which resulted in students questioning the answer key and the challenge fee associated with raising objections.

As per the initial notification, NTA closed the answer key challenge window on July 1, 2023. Although the challenge window has closed, considering the revised answer key being issued, the facility for students to review the corrected answer key and compare them with their responses will remain open. 

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Post Discrepancy, NTA Issues Revised Provisional Answer Key

