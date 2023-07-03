CUET UG 2023: NTA to Issue Corrected Provisional Answer Keys Daily, No Fee for Reporting Errors

CUET UG 2023 Corrected Answer Key: The National Testing Agency, in the coming days, will be issuing the corrected version of the provisional answer key for CUET UG 2023. The corrected versions will be uploaded every day according to UGC chairman Prof. Jagadesh Kumar. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website and check the corrected versions of their provisional answer key.

According to a tweet by the UGC chief, students can write to the NTA indicating possible errors in the CUET UG provisional answer key. Students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, can visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 to check the provisional answer key and suggest any errors in the same.

CUET-UG 2023: Although the key challenge period is over, for the next few days, NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 3, 2023

Students can raise objections and notify NTA of any possible errors in the revised answer key. The UGC chief in another tweet has also highlighted that during this phase candidates need not pay any fee when raising any challenges.

During this phase, candidates need not pay any fee. Candidates may please visit the NTA website for details. pic.twitter.com/o1XXarqnh3 — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 3, 2023

How to Check CUET UG 2023 Corrected Provisional Answer Key

NTA has started releasing the CUET UG 2023 corrected provisional answer keys. Students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website in the coming days to check the corrected version of the answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG

Step 2: Click on the revised answer key link

Step 3: Download the answer key pdf for further reference

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key

NTA released the CUET UG 2023 answer key on June 29, 2023. According to reports, a total of 155 questions from all the shifts of the exam were dropped. The answer key released earlier also received criticism for the large number of silly errors which resulted in students questioning the answer key and the challenge fee associated with raising objections.

As per the initial notification, NTA closed the answer key challenge window on July 1, 2023. Although the challenge window has closed, considering the revised answer key being issued, the facility for students to review the corrected answer key and compare them with their responses will remain open.

