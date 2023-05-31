CUSAT CAT Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link to Check Rank List Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUSAT CAT Result 2023 Declared: The Cochin University of Science and Technology, (CUSAT) has declared the results for Common Admission Test today i.e. May 31, 2023. Candidates who appeared in CUSAT CAT 2023 exams can check out their scorecards on the official website: admissions.cusat.ac.in. To access the rank list, candidates will have to select their programme.

The university held the admission test from May 3 to 6, 2023. The CUSAT CAT Result 2023 has been announced within 25 days of the conduction of the exam. Candidates must note that the rank list published by the authorities is provisional in nature.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUSAT CAT Rank List 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

CUSAT CAT 2023 Dates

Candidates can check out the exam dates and result date in the table mentioned below-

Particulars Dates CUSAT CAT exam dates 2023 May 3 to 6, 2023 CUSAT CAT Result Date May 31, 2023

How to Check CUSAT CAT Result 2023?

Aspirants who appeared in the test can check out their marks now. The university has published a provisional rank list on the official website. Go through the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard online-

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on CAT Provisional Rank List Link

Step 3 : Now, select the programme

Step 4: CUSAT CAT Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6 : Save it for future references

CUSAT CAT Marking Scheme 2023

Candidates can calculate their scores after getting familiar with the marking scheme of CAT.

+3 Marks awarded for every correct answer

-1 Marks deducted for every wrong answer

How CUSAT CAT Rank List 2023 is Prepared?

The CUSAT CAT rank list 2023 is made on the basis of the percentile index of the candidates who appeared in the exam. Those who secured a minimum of 10 marks in each section - mathematics, physics, and chemistry combined will be allotted ranks.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Cochin University of Science and Technology conducts CUSAT CAT every year to grant admission to including engineering, environmental studies, medical sciences and technology, humanities, social sciences and technology, law, and marine sciences.

Formula to Calculate Percentile Index

[(n+1-p)/n)]x S x 100

Here, "N" denotes the number of candidates who appeared in the CAT exam in a particular subject. Whereas, "P" denotes the position according to the CUSAT CAT score 2023. The letter "S" refers to the actual score secured by the candidate.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: FMGE 2023 Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Check June Exam Date, Steps To Apply Here