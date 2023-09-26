Defence Ministry Invites Applications for Setting Up New Sainik Schools; Check Details

New Sainik Schools: The Sainik School Society, Ministry of Defence (MoD) is going to re-open the registrations as a part of the government’s initiative to establish 100 new Sainik Schools on September 27, 2023. The registration link will be activated on the official website: sainikschool.ncog.gov.in.

Candidates must keep in mind the deadline to apply for New Sainik Schools i.e. November 25, 2023. The Qualifying Requirements, Memorandum of Agreement, and Rules and Regulations for the New Sainik Schools are available on the portal for interested schools, trusts, and NGOs to review.

It should be emphasised that organisations including schools, NGOs, and trusts that registered and applied during Rounds 1 and 2 do not need to do so again or pay the registration cost. However, applicants who have previously registered will be permitted to amend their information on the portal with new inputs, if any.

Government of India to Set Up New Sainik Schools in Partnership with State Govt.s, NGOs, and the Private Sector

The government intends to set up new Sainik schools to provide state government, non-profit organisations, and the private sector an opportunity to work with the federal government on initiatives promoting national development.

Sainik Schools Society has consented to the NGOs, and 42 private and state Govt. schools as new Sainik schools. The 42 schools are different from the current 33 Sainik schools which are already operational.

These new schools will cooperate with the Sainik Schools Society and follow its policies in addition to being associated with their own individual education boards. Academic PLUS curriculum education will be provided to Sainik School students in addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum.

