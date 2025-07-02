Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Delhi 10th and 12th Admission 2025: DOE Give Second Chance to Apply for Admission in Delhi Govt Schools, Registration Starts from July 9

Delhi Class 10 and 12 Admissions 2025: The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the second round of non-plan admissions through the Common Admission Test (CAT-II) for students residing in Delhi. The application process will begin on July 9, and the test will be conducted on August 2. Results will be declared on August 6, and admissions apply only to government schools, excluding RPVV, SoSE, and SoE.

Jul 2, 2025, 12:10 IST
Delhi 10th and 12th Admission 2025
The Directorate of Education (DoE),  Delhi, has announced a second round of non-plan admissions for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year 2025-26. This will be done through the Common Admission Test. The application process will start on July 9, 2025, and is only for students who live in Delhi.

The DOE said that many parents are still requesting admissions for their children in Classes 10 and 12. To help these students, the department has decided to conduct a second round of admissions, giving them one more chance to apply.

Admissions will be open for government schools in Delhi, but not for Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), School of Specialized Excellence (SoSE), or School of Excellence (SoE).

Delhi Class 10, 12 admission test

The second round of the Common Admission Test (CAT-II) for admission to Class 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will be held on August 2, 2025. The exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The result of the test will be declared on August 6, 2025, at 12 noon.

Class 10 Exam Pattern

The Class 10 admission test will have questions from five subjects:

  • English

  • Hindi

  • Science

  • Social Science

  • Mathematics

Each subject will carry 20 marks, so the total will be 100 marks.

Class 12 Exam Pattern

The question paper for Class 12 will be different for each stream, Science, Commerce, and Humanities.

Commerce Stream: Questions will come from:

  • English

  • Mathematics

  • Accountancy

  • Economics

Each subject will be of 25 marks.

Science Stream: Questions will come from

  • English

  • Mathematics

  • Physics

  • Biology

  • Chemistry

Each subject will carry 25 marks.

Humanities Stream: Questions will be based on:

  • English

  • Hindi

  • Political Science

  • Economics

  • History

  • Geography

If you are applying for Class 12 admission, you must choose one language subject (English or Hindi) and three other subjects from your stream. To pass the test, you must score at least 33% marks.

Delhi Class 10, 12 CAT-II schedule

Check the table given below for the Delhi class 10th and 12th admission schedule:

Event

Date

Applications Open

July 9

Last Date to Apply

July 23

Forwarding of Applications by HoSs to DDE for Admit Card Issuance

July 24

Distribution of Admit Cards

July 30

Common Admission Test (CAT)

August 2

Timings of the Test

10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Declaration of Result

August 6

Last Date for Submission of Files by HoS to DDE for Approval & ID Generation

August 30

