Delhi 10th and 12th Admission 2025: DOE Give Second Chance to Apply for Admission in Delhi Govt Schools, Registration Starts from July 9

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced a second round of non-plan admissions for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year 2025-26. This will be done through the Common Admission Test. The application process will start on July 9, 2025, and is only for students who live in Delhi.

The DOE said that many parents are still requesting admissions for their children in Classes 10 and 12. To help these students, the department has decided to conduct a second round of admissions, giving them one more chance to apply.

Admissions will be open for government schools in Delhi, but not for Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), School of Specialized Excellence (SoSE), or School of Excellence (SoE).

Delhi Class 10, 12 admission test

The second round of the Common Admission Test (CAT-II) for admission to Class 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will be held on August 2, 2025. The exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The result of the test will be declared on August 6, 2025, at 12 noon.