Delhi HC passes order for St. Stephens Admission Criteria, Check complete details here

Delhi University/ Stephens College Admissions: Delhi High Court has repealed the plans of St. Stephen's College stating that the admissions to the college will be conducted only through the CUET Examination scores. The High Court has issued an order to the college asking that it withdraw its prospectus from the college website adding that admissions to the UG courses at the college will be given with 100% weightage to CUET marks.

Minority criteria for institution

The institution being one under minority has demanded separate admission criteria after the CUET examinations were announced. The institution stated that it was eligible to follow its own admission criteria and released a prospectus stating that the admission to the college will be done on the basis of the CUET score and Interview of the students where 15% weightage will be given to the interview round.

The university has maintained that Stephens will have to follow the university’s admission criteria while Stephens approached Delhi HC and sought a stay on the order and finally the court has ordered in favour of the Delhi University. Delhi HC bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad has directed the college to scrap the interview.

100% weightage for CUET Marks

The order issued by the court stated that the University circular released has asked the institution to follow 100% weightage for CUET 2022 Scores for UG admissions for students belonging to non-minority category applying for the UG programmes. The court has also directed DU to not insist on a single merit list for admission to the minority community and supporting the St. Stephen’s claim of minority the HC has ordered that DU cannot insist on a single merit list for admissions of candidates belonging to the Christian Community regardless of any denomination, subset or sub category within the community.

