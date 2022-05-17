Delhi Schools asked to reduce single use plastic, Set up Bartan Bhandar

DoE Directive: The Delhi State Government has issued an order asking schools in the capital to set up a separate room within the school premises to store reusable utensils as part of its plan to phase out single use plastic. The directive was issued after the government announced its decision to ban single use plastics in the Delhi Secretariat from June 1, 2022 onwards.

The Directorate of Education in a letter to the schools stated that they need to replace plastic dishes with those made from steel or glass and keep them separate. The letter further added that the items will be used instead of plastic dishes for daily use and all the other functions in the school.

DoE Official Notification

Intensifying its campaign against pollution, @AAPDelhi government has banned single-use plastic at Delhi Secretariat, says environment minister @AapKaGopalRai. The government has banned 19 single-use plastic items from July 1. — Atul Mathur (@AtulMathur_) May 14, 2022

The move will be in phases with the setting of the Bartan Bhandar in the first Phase and the implementation of the Information, Education and Communication plan on Waste Management and SUP in the second phase. Schools have also been asked to submit an action-taken report on the same.

The Union Environment Ministry in August last year had issued a notification prohibiting the manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sales and the use of Single Use Plastic Commodities which include Polystyrene and expanded Polystyrene from July 1, 2022. All the manufacturers, retailers, general public and shopkeepers in Delhi have already been asked not to keep any stock of SUP by June 30, 2022.

