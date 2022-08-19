Delhi University approves 4 Year UG Courses, Executive Council approves FYUP Syllabi for UGCF 2022

Delhi University approves 4 Year UG Programmes: Delhi University’s Executive Council has approved four year undergraduate programme and approved FYUP Syllabi for various courses offered by the varsity under UGCF 2022. The executive council of Delhi University has given its nod to the first semester Four Year Undergraduate Programme and its FYUP syllabi. The syllabus finalized for the 4 year UG Programme has been decided on the basis of the newly introduced Undergraduate Curriculum Framework, UGCF 2022.

New Curriculum to be Implemented from Academic Session 2022-23

According to the details shared by a PTI report, the approval to Delhi University’s FYUP was granted by the varsity’s executive council in its meeting held on 3rd August 2022. The meeting saw FYUP syllabi based on UGCF 2022 getting approved by majority vote. Only two members of the DU’s Executive Council voted against the new syllabus being approved for FYUP programmes. Following the approval of FYUP syllabus, the new curriculum will be implemented from the new academic session of 2022 to 2023 onwards.

New FYUP syllabi based on NEP 2022

The new course curriculum that has been designed for the Delhi University’s FYUP Programme has been developed by an expert course committees based on the suggestions of National Education Policy 2020. The standing committee appointed by the University had designed and developed the syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses which were tabled in the meeting for approval. The adoption of Delhi University’s FYUP programme had raised multiple questions for the varsity as it had discontinued the same earlier and moved to Choice Based Credits System, CBCS. But with the implementation of new programmes from next academic year, the university will again be working towards re-implementing FYUP for UG courses.

