Delhi University Batch Strength to Increase, Check Complete Details Here

DU Executive Council Meeting: Delhi University will be increasing the number of students appearing for lectures. As per the numbers provided, the number of students will increase from 50 to 60 per batch. The number of students in tutorials also will increase three times according to the new plans put forward by the Delhi University Executive Council. This however has been opposed by the teachers. Two Executive Council members have also disapproved of the new proposal stating that the move to increase the student-teacher ratio will impact the quality of education.

Delhi University has fixed 60 as the number of students per batch, 30 for tutorials, and 25 for practical classes for the undergraduate programmes. Earlier the number of students in lectures in Graduate courses was fixed at 40, while the number of students for the tutorial was 8 to 10 and for practical classes was 15. The numbers for postgraduate students were higher at 50 for classes, 25 for tutorials, and 15-20 for practicals.

Earlier, the university released a notification to colleges regarding the increase in the batch of students. The order stated that the University Executive council has accorded its approval regarding the uniformity in the teacher-student ratio in all the programmes and courses being offered by the university for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Many teacher bodies have also opposed the notification stating that the numbers are bigger than the ideal sizes. Members of the EC disapproving of the new batch size have highlighted the imposition of the earlier order will have adverse consequences on the quality of the learning process in the colleges and the university departments.

the members have also pointed out that raising the tutorial batch size to 30 for the UG courses and 25 for PG goes against the idea of small group interaction and denies students the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding and clarify their doubts.

DU Second Semester Syllabus

The Delhi University Executive Council has also approved the DU Second semester syllabus of the four-year undergraduate programmes set as per the UG curriculum Framework. Resolutions regarding this were put forward during the meeting of the EC and the council discussed the syllabus of 100 UG courses which include BA Business Economics (Hons), BA Multimedia and Mass Communication (Hons), B.Sc Electronic Science (Hons) and B.Sc Microbiology (Hons).

Along with the syllabus, a decision regarding the Ph.D. Theses Evaluation Fee was also made. As per the decision made the university has raised the Fee for Ph.D. Thesis Evaluation by Rs. 2500. The submission fee was Rs. 5000 for students with fellowship. Students without a fellowship will have to pay 80% more from Rs.3000 to Rs, 5,500.

