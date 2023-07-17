Delhi University UG Admission 2023: DU CSAS 1st allocation list on Aug 1, check schedule here

DU CSAS UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) announced the DU undergraduate (UG) admission schedule for the academic session 2023-24. As per the schedule released, Delhi University will release the first CSAS admission list on August 1, however, it will start the CSAS phase II application today, July 17. The Delhi University first-semester classes will start on August 16, 2023.

Candidates who have not registered on the DU CSAS portal till now can do it by July 24, 2023. The university is accepting admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result 2023.

DU CSAS UG Admission 2023 Dates

The university while announcing the UG admission dates also released that the first-semester classes along with classes for semesters 3, 5 and 7 will start on August 16. Check below the table to know the DU UG admission dates 2023:

Events Dates CSAS phase 2 application July 17, 2023 Last date to register for phase 1 and 2 July 24, 2023 (4:59 pm) Preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked July 27, 2023 (5 pm) DU CSAS 1st allocation list August 1, 2023 Delhi University CSAS 2nd allocation list August 10, 2023 DU CSAS 3rd allocation list August 22, 2023 DU 1st semester classes August 16, 2023

Delhi University CSAS Phase 2 Admission 2023

In CSAS phase 2, candidates who had completed phase 1 must log in at ugadmission.uod.ac.in to choose their preferred programmes and college combinations. They can register for phase 1 and 2 by July 24 and the preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked by July 27 (5 pm). Candidates will also not be able to apply for ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota during this Window. However, they may re-upload their certificates.

DU CSAS Application Correction Window 2023

The university will also open the window to edit the application form by July 20, 2023. Candidates who wish to re-upload their updated documents and certificates can do so in the correction window. However, they will not be allowed to edit and modify certain fields including names of the candidates, their photographs and signatures in the DU CSAS correction window.

