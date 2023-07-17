  1. Home
Delhi University UG Admission 2023: DU CSAS 1st allocation list on Aug 1, check schedule here

DU CSAS UG Admission 2023: Delhi University will release the first admission list on August 1. The university also informed through the notice that first-semester classes at DU will start on August 16, 2023. Check notice pdf here 

Updated: Jul 17, 2023 16:04 IST
DU CSAS UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) announced the DU undergraduate (UG) admission schedule for the academic session 2023-24. As per the schedule released, Delhi University will release the first CSAS admission list on August 1, however, it will start the CSAS phase II  application today, July 17. The Delhi University first-semester classes will start on August 16, 2023. 

Candidates who have not registered on the DU CSAS portal till now can do it by July 24, 2023. The university is accepting admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result 2023. 

DU CSAS UG Admission 2023 Dates 

The university while announcing the UG admission dates also released that the first-semester classes along with classes for semesters 3, 5 and 7 will start on August 16. Check below the table to know the DU UG admission dates 2023: 

Events 

Dates 

CSAS phase 2 application

July 17, 2023

Last date to register for phase 1 and 2

July 24, 2023 (4:59 pm)

Preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked

July 27, 2023 (5 pm)

DU CSAS 1st allocation list

August 1, 2023

Delhi University CSAS 2nd allocation list 

August 10, 2023

DU CSAS 3rd allocation list

August 22, 2023

DU 1st semester classes 

August 16, 2023 

Delhi University CSAS Phase 2 Admission 2023 

In CSAS phase 2, candidates who had completed phase 1 must log in at ugadmission.uod.ac.in to choose their preferred programmes and college combinations. They can register for phase 1 and 2 by July 24 and the preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked by July 27 (5 pm). Candidates will also not be able to apply for ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota during this Window. However, they may re-upload their certificates.  

DU CSAS Notice PDF 

DU CSAS Application Correction Window 2023 

The university will also open the window to edit the application form by July 20, 2023. Candidates who wish to re-upload their updated documents and certificates can do so in the correction window. However, they will not be allowed to edit and modify certain fields including names of the candidates, their photographs and signatures in the DU CSAS correction window. 

