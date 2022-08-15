DHE Haryana 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT): Haryana Admission Merit List for UG Admissions Released at highereduhry.ac.in

DHE Haryana 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT): Haryana Admission Merit List for UG Admissions for College students has been released. As per the latest update, the Department of Higher Education, DHE Haryana has released the Haryana 1st Merit List 2022 for UG College Admissions. Students who were seeking admission to undergraduate courses offered by various universities and colleges based in the state can now check their selection status for admission for the same via DHE Haryana UG admission list 2022. The Haryana 1st Merit List 2022 for UG Admissions has been released online and published via the official portal - highereduhry.ac.in. To make the process of checking their selection status easier, a direct link to check DHE Haryana 1st Merit List 2022 is also placed below as well:

Confirm Admissions by 16th August

With the 1st merit list for Haryana UG Admission 2022 released now, it is important for candidates who have been selected to complete the admission formalities and confirm their admission. According to the details shared by the exam authority, students who have been offered admission to different UG Courses based on their merit position on the list, will be required to confirm their admissions by 16th August 2022 - Tuesday. Candidates should note that only those students have been offered admissions who participated in the UG admission registration process held by DHE Haryana from 1st to 8th August 2022.

Haryana 1st Merit List 2022: Documents Required to Confirm Admission

With 16th August 2022 being the last date for most candidates to confirm their admission, it is important for them to know and be aware of the documents and details required to do so. Candidates should be aware that their admission will be confirmed only if they are able to complete the online verification of documents as per eligibility/merit.

According to the official notice available on the portal - highereduhry.ac.in; candidates will be required to carry their academic documents and personal identify proofs to the concerned college or university for document verification process. The list of documents required by candidates to confirm admission are as follows:

Scanned Copy of Passport size photograph

Scanned Copy of Signature

Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheets

Migration Certificate, if applying from any other board than Haryana

Character Certificate issued by institute principal /head which the applicant attended last

Haryana Domicile / Bonafide Resident certificate, if applicable

Reserved category certificate, if applicable

Income certificate, if applicable

The DHE Haryana 2nd Merit List 2022 will be released on 19th August 2022 followed by admission confirmation process being held until 23rd August 2022.

