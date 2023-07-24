Dibrugarh University Merit List 2023 Releasing for MA, MSc, and MCom Courses Today; Check Details

Dibrugarh University Merit List 2023: The University will release the list of provisionally selected candidates by today: July 24, 2023, as per the official schedule. The university has already released the admission dates for the MA, MSc, and MCom programmes. Candidates who wish to take admission to PG courses can check out the complete schedule on the official website: dibru.ac.in.

The university asserted that admission to postgraduate programmes will be held in offline mode. Candidates whose names appear in Dibrugarh University Merit List 2023 will have to pay the required fee as per the structure set by the authorities. They will be granted admission only after the generation of their enrollment ID from the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) portal.

If the tie situation occurs in the Dibrugarh University Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, then the merit list will be prepared on the basis of BA, BCom, BSc, and or Class 10, 12 marks. DUPGET 2023 entrance exam was held on July 12 and 13, 2023.

Dibrugarh University Merit List 2023- Direct Link (Available Soon)

Dibrugarh University Admission 2023 Dates

Date Programmes July 26, 2023 MCom Finance and MCom Marketing July 27, 2023 MA, MSc in Anthropology, Assamese, chemistry, education, mathematics, and philosophy July 28, 2023 MA, MSc Applied Psychology, geography, history, political science, and sociology July 31, 2023 MA, MSc Biotechnology and Bioinformatics; life sciences (botany) and life sciences (zoology); mass communication; women’s studies and admission of the candidates selected under Endowmentcategory (all subjects)

Documents Required for Dibrugarh University Admission 2023

Dibrugarh University Merit List 2023 is out. Provisionally selected candidates must carry the mandatory for admission purposes:

A printed copy of the online application along with the photocopies of the said documents.

DUPGET Scorecard 2023

Domicile certificate or permanent residence certificate (PRC).

Original documents for the admission committee.

Undertaking on ‘Provisional Admission’ as prescribed by the university.

Also Read: AP EAMCET counselling registration 2023 starts, know steps to apply here