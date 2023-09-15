DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out on natboard.edu.in; Get PDF

  1. Home
DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling round 2 seat allotment results have been declared. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: natboard.edu.in.

Updated: Sep 15, 2023 12:48 IST
DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the round 2 seat allotment results for the National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET). Candidates who applied for DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling can check out the results and download their allotment orders on the official website: natboard.edu.in.

As per the statistics, a total of 253 candidates have been allocated seats via DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling Round 2. The online centralised counselling schedule has been released. Accordingly, candidates who have secured admission in post-diploma DNB (broad specialties) must deposit the fee by September 18. They have to join the allotted institute between September 14 and 21, 2023. 

DNB PDCET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result  Click Here

NBE said, “Failing to make payment for the allotted DNB Post Diploma seat within the stipulated time, shall lead to the cancellation of the allotted seat.’’  Candidates who fail to join the allotted college before 4 PM on September 21 will lose the seat allotted and their fee shall be forfeited.

NBE DNB Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Choice filling and locking window

September 28 to October 2

Processing of seat allotment

October 3 to 4

Seat allotment result

October 5

Payment of first-year course fee

October 5 – 9 (till 5 pm)

Physical joining at the allotted hospital

October 5 to 12

Documents Required for DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

  • Certificate of MBBS degree

  • Post Graduate Diploma Medical Qualification Pass certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate
  • Passing certificate of Postgraduate Diploma on or before December 31, 2023.

  • Permanent Registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India/State Medical Council

  • Special category certificate (if applicable)

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • Valid ID Proof

