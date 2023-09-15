DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out on natboard.edu.in; Get PDF

DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the round 2 seat allotment results for the National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET). Candidates who applied for DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling can check out the results and download their allotment orders on the official website: natboard.edu.in.
As per the statistics, a total of 253 candidates have been allocated seats via DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling Round 2. The online centralised counselling schedule has been released. Accordingly, candidates who have secured admission in post-diploma DNB (broad specialties) must deposit the fee by September 18. They have to join the allotted institute between September 14 and 21, 2023.
|DNB PDCET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
|Click Here
NBE said, “Failing to make payment for the allotted DNB Post Diploma seat within the stipulated time, shall lead to the cancellation of the allotted seat.’’ Candidates who fail to join the allotted college before 4 PM on September 21 will lose the seat allotted and their fee shall be forfeited.
NBE DNB Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule
Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Choice filling and locking window
|
September 28 to October 2
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
October 3 to 4
|
Seat allotment result
|
October 5
|
Payment of first-year course fee
|
October 5 – 9 (till 5 pm)
|
Physical joining at the allotted hospital
|
October 5 to 12
Documents Required for DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling
Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:
-
Certificate of MBBS degree
- Post Graduate Diploma Medical Qualification Pass certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate
- Passing certificate of Postgraduate Diploma on or before December 31, 2023.
-
Permanent Registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India/State Medical Council
-
Special category certificate (if applicable)
-
Caste certificate (if applicable)
-
Valid ID Proof
Also Read: NEET MDS Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Tomorrow, Check Documents Required to Upload