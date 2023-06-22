DU Admission 2023: B.Tech Registration Portal to Open Soon, Check Details Here

DU B.Tech Admissions 2023: Delhi University is likely to launch the DU B.Tech registration portal for the newly introduced engineering programme by next week. Delhi University Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi when speaking at the admission webinar clarified the details of the registrations for the engineering courses.

DU introduced three B.Tech programmes from this academic year onwards. The programmes offered under the Faculty of Technology include BTech in Computer and Engineering, BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and BTech in Electrical Engineering.

The admissions for the engineering programme will be conducted based on the marks scored by students in the JEE Main exams. The marks of the students in the class 12 qualifying exams will also be taken into consideration during the admission process.

DU B.Tech Admission Eligibility

When applying for the B.Tech admissions students must make sure to cross-check the eligibility criteria for the admissions carefully before filling the applications.

Candidates applying must have qualified the class 12 exams in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with atleast 60% marks

Candidates should also clear English as a subject of study

Candidates must have appeared and qualified JEE Main exams

DU B.Tech Programme Seat Availability

A total of 360 seats are available for the B.Tech programme. Each programme has a total of 120 seats. Registrations for the programme will be conducted through a separate registration portal which will be launched by next week.

Seats will be allotted to candidates based on the choices entered by students when submitting the application form.

DU will also be offering a financial support scheme for students from economically weaker sections, those whose parental income is below 4 lakhs will receive a 90% fee waiver at the time of admission and students whose parent's income is between 4 to 8 lakhs will receive 50% fee waiver.

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2023: Over 2 Lakh Registrations Received on CSAS Portal, Check Details Here