DU BTech Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Registration Closes Today, Seat Allocation on September 11, Get Direct Link Here

DU B.Tech Spot Admission Round 1: Delhi University will close the application window for B.Tech spot round 1 admissions today, September 9, 2023. Those participating in the B.Tech spot admission round can visit the official website to complete the application process.

The B.Tech round 1 spot admission is being conducted based on the availability of vacant seats as per the vacant seat list released by the university yesterday. All those who were unable to obtain a seat in the previous admission rounds can visit the official website of Delhi CSAS B.Tech admission portal to complete the application process.

Delhi University B.Tech round 1 spot admission applications are available on the official website - engineering.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for the spot admission process through the link given here.

DU B.Tech Admission 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for DU B.Tech Spot Admission round 1

The application link for Delhi University B.Tech programme is available on the official engineering counselling portal. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University B.Tech admissions

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: The login window will open

Step 3: Enter the JEE application number and password

Step 4: Apply for the spot admission round

Step 5: Enter the choices for allotment and click on the final submission link

As per the given schedule, the spot round 1 seat allocation list will be announced on September 11, 2023. Those who have been allotted seats as per their choices can accept the allotment and complete the admission process by September 15, 2023.

