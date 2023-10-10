  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU Five Year LLB Admission 2023 Applications Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU Five Year LLB Admission 2023 Applications Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Delhi University will close the five year LLB Admission applications today. Candidates who have cleared their CLAT 2023 exams can apply for the admissions through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 10, 2023 08:27 IST
DU LLB Registration 2023
DU LLB Registration 2023

DU 5 Year LLB Admission 2023: Delhi University will close the DU 5 Year LLB admission registrations today, October 10, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for admission can complete their registration process through the link available here. According to the schedule given, the application will be available until 4:59 p.m. today. 

Admissions to the five-year LLB programme will be conducted based on the CLAT 2023 scores. Those who have cleared the CLAT 2023 exams can apply for the DU LLB admissions. For fresh registrations, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the link given. Following the registrations candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee. 

DU 5-year LLB admission registration and application link is available on the official admission portal - law.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the registration through the direct link given here. 

DU Five-Year LLB Registration - Click Here

Steps to Apply for DU 5-Year LLB Admission 2023

The registration and application process for the DU 5-year LLB programme is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to apply for the Delhi University law admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the law admission portal

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Enter the details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Delhi University Law Admission 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for the DU 5-year LLB programme has to be submitted online along with the application form. Candidates can check the category-wise application fee and other details below. 

Particulars

Date

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS

Rs. 1500/-

SC/ST/PwBD

Rs. 1000/-

Also Read: Haryana Board October Exam: BSEH Classes 10, 12 Academic and Open Exam Dates Revised, Check Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023