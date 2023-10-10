DU Five Year LLB Admission 2023 Applications Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU 5 Year LLB Admission 2023: Delhi University will close the DU 5 Year LLB admission registrations today, October 10, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for admission can complete their registration process through the link available here. According to the schedule given, the application will be available until 4:59 p.m. today.

Admissions to the five-year LLB programme will be conducted based on the CLAT 2023 scores. Those who have cleared the CLAT 2023 exams can apply for the DU LLB admissions. For fresh registrations, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the link given. Following the registrations candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

DU 5-year LLB admission registration and application link is available on the official admission portal - law.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the registration through the direct link given here.

DU Five-Year LLB Registration - Click Here

Steps to Apply for DU 5-Year LLB Admission 2023

The registration and application process for the DU 5-year LLB programme is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to apply for the Delhi University law admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the law admission portal

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Enter the details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Delhi University Law Admission 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for the DU 5-year LLB programme has to be submitted online along with the application form. Candidates can check the category-wise application fee and other details below.

Particulars Date UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs. 1500/- SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 1000/-

