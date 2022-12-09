DU LLB, LLM Merit List 2022 To Release Soon at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Seat Matrix Here

DU LLB LLM 2022 Merit List: As per the updates, the University of Delhi will release the DU 1st merit list for LLB, LLM admission soon. Candidates will be able to check the DU LLB, LLM 1st merit list 2022 in online mode. It will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Those whose names will be mentioned in the DU 1st merit list of LLB, LLM 2022 will have to participate in the counselling to get their documents verified for admission and make the fee payment.
The DU LLB, LLM merit list will include the candidate’s name, roll numbers, All India Rank (AIR), category-wise rank, and marks obtained in the DU LLB, LLM entrance examination 2022. The admissions will be granted in three law centres of Delhi University known as Campus Law Centre, Law Centre I and Law Centre II.
DU LLB, LLM Seats 2022
Delhi University offers admission through DU LLB 2022 and DU LLM 2022 to 3-year LLB programme and LLM programme. The university offers a total of 3,465 seats in the LLB programme and 150 seats for LLM programme. Candidates can check the DU LLB, LLM seat matrix offered
DU LLB Seat Matrix 2022
|
Categories
|
Total
|
CLC
|
LC-I
|
LC-II
|
UR
|
1170
|
390
|
390
|
390
|
OBC
|
780
|
260
|
260
|
260
|
SC
|
433
|
144
|
144
|
145
|
ST
|
216
|
72
|
72
|
72
|
EWS
|
289
|
96
|
97
|
96
|
Total
|
2888
|
962
|
963
|
963
DU LLB Seat Matrix 2022 - Supernumerary Seats
|
Categories
|
Total
|
CLC
|
LC-I
|
LC-II
|
PWD
|
144
|
48
|
48
|
48
|
CW
|
144
|
48
|
48
|
48
|
FN
|
289
|
97
|
96
|
96
DU LLM Seat Matrix 2022
|
Categories
|
LLM 2 years programme seats
|
LLM 3 year programme seats
|
Total
|
UR
|
27
|
24
|
51
|
OBC
|
18
|
16
|
34
|
SC
|
10
|
9
|
19
|
ST
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
EWS
|
7
|
5
|
12
|
Total
|
67
|
58
|
125
|
PWD (Supernumerary Seats)
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
CW (Supernumerary Seats)
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
FN (Supernumerary Seats)
|
–
|
–
|
13
|
Total
|
73
|
64
|
150
