    DU LLB, LLM Merit List 2022 To Release Soon at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Seat Matrix Here

    Updated: Dec 9, 2022 19:27 IST
    DU LLB LLM 2022 Merit List: As per the updates, the University of Delhi will release the DU 1st merit list for LLB, LLM admission soon. Candidates will be able to check the DU LLB, LLM 1st merit list 2022 in online mode. It will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Those whose names will be mentioned in the DU 1st merit list of LLB, LLM 2022 will have to participate in the counselling to get their documents verified for admission and make the fee payment.

    The DU LLB, LLM merit list will include the candidate’s name, roll numbers, All India Rank (AIR), category-wise rank, and marks obtained in the DU LLB, LLM entrance examination 2022. The admissions will be granted in three law centres of Delhi University known as Campus Law Centre, Law Centre I and Law Centre II. 

    DU LLB, LLM Seats 2022

    Delhi University offers admission through DU LLB 2022 and DU LLM 2022 to 3-year LLB programme and LLM programme. The university offers a total of 3,465 seats in the LLB programme and 150 seats for LLM programme. Candidates can check the DU LLB, LLM seat matrix offered 

    DU LLB Seat Matrix 2022

    Categories

    Total

    CLC

    LC-I

    LC-II

    UR

    1170

    390

    390

    390

    OBC

    780

    260

    260

    260

    SC

    433

    144

    144

    145

    ST

    216

    72

    72

    72

    EWS

    289

    96

    97

    96

    Total

    2888

    962

    963

    963

    DU LLB Seat Matrix 2022 - Supernumerary Seats

    Categories

    Total

    CLC

    LC-I

    LC-II

    PWD

    144

    48

    48

    48

    CW

    144

    48

    48

    48

    FN

    289

    97

    96

    96

    DU LLM Seat Matrix 2022

    Categories

    LLM 2 years programme seats

    LLM 3 year programme seats

    Total

    UR

    27

    24

    51

    OBC

    18

    16

    34

    SC

    10

    9

    19

    ST

    5

    4

    9

    EWS

    7

    5

    12

    Total

    67

    58

    125

    PWD (Supernumerary Seats)

    3

    3

    6

    CW (Supernumerary Seats)

    3

    3

    6

    FN (Supernumerary Seats)

    13

    Total

    73

    64

    150

    Also Read: Delhi University Batch Strength to Increase, Check Complete Details Here

