DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2023 List Released at ncweb.du.ac.in; Get PDF Here

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-Off List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the third cut-off list of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB). The varsities have released B.A. prog. and BCom cut-off for various colleges affiliated with Delhi University. DU Aspirants can check out the cut-off list on the official website: ncweb.du.ac.in.

The highest cut-off for the general category for BCom is at Miranda House (86%), followed by Hans Raj (85%), and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (70%). Also, Hansraj College and Miranda House have the highest cut-off percentages for BA programmes.

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2023 PDF- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the NCWEB cut-off 2023 UG is provided below:

How to Download DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-Off List 2023?

DU Aspirants can check out the below-mentioned steps to download the cut-off list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the third cut-off admission list 2023-24 link

Step 3: Now, choose between BA Prog and BCom

Step 4: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check cut-off and download the PDF for reference

What After Release of DU NCWEB Third Cut-off 2023?

DU 3rd Cut-off 2023 List comprises college and category-wise cut-offs. Now, that the cut-offs are published, candidates can check out them and apply for admission to various colleges. However, it must be kept in mind that the deadline to apply for admissions is September 1, 2023. DU will start the admission process in colleges from August 31, 2023.

