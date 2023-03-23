DU NCWEB Admission 2023 to be Held through CUET PG, Get Details Here

DU NCWEB Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, Delhi University will conduct the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) admissions through Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG). However, candidates must note that postgraduate admissions to the School Open Learning (DDCE) and foreign nationals will be based on the qualifying degree exams.

The official notification of the same reads, “It is also hereby notified that from this year onwards, admissions to Non- Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will also be based on the scores obtained in CUET(PG) 2023. However, Postgraduate admissions to the School Open Learning(DDCE) and the admission of Foreign nationals will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination will be considered (refer to sol.du.ac.in, fsr.du.ac.in).”

Further, the notice reads that the candidates who are seeking admission to PG Courses of Delhi University are required to qualify for CUET PG 2023. Only CUET PG 2023 Scores will be considered for admission to DU PG Courses.

DU PG Admissions 2023 through CUET

“Before appearing in CUET (PG) 2023, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the programme-specific eligibility. They must refer to the University’s PG Bulletin of Information (published on the University website, admission.uod.ac.in) to select the CUET Test Paper/s as per the requirements of the specific programmes,” the notice reads.

Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying degree examination will also be eligible to appear in CUET (PG) 2023. However, they must fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria at the time of admission, informs DU.

Later, the University will release its allocation and admission policies through the Common Seat Allocation System (Postgraduate) - 2023 (CSAS (PG) - 2023). Candidates desirous of seeking admission to UoD will also have to apply to CSAS(PG)- 2023 on the admission Portal of the University (admission.uod.ac.in).

Also Read: IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet Revised, Check Tentative Schedule Here