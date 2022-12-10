DU PG 2022: Admission Fee Concession of 75 percent to PwBD Candidates

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has made an announcement regarding the postgraduate fee structure for the batch 2022-23 for all those candidates who belong to the PwBD category. As per the latest notification, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) will be granted a fee concession of 75 percent of the total admission fee as compared to other students who take admissions to a specific DU PG programme.

Students can check the fee structure at the official website to get an overview of the admission-related details. On August 2, the university issued a notice stating all the required information about the admission fee structure for admission for the academic year 2022-23.

DU PG Admission Fee Structure 2022

According to the public notice published by DU, the tuition fee for all postgraduate programmes will remain unchanged while an amount of Rs, 100 is to be paid by the students for the University Student Welfare Fund. Further, Rs. 900 should be paid to the University Development Fund.

The university facilities and service charges are Rs. 500 and Rs. 100 are to be paid against the Economically Weaker Section Support University Fund. The faculty, department facility and services, and college student welfare fund will also be charged in accordance with the decision of DU colleges.

The purpose of the university notice of admission fee structure 2022 is to guarantee uniformity in various areas of expenditure.

DU PG Registration 2022

DU closed the PG registration process against the second round allotment on December 9. The DU colleges will have to verify and approve the admission of candidates by today, December 10, 2022. Moreover, the candidates are required to pay the requisite fee against the second merit list by today up to 11:59 pm.

