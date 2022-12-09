DU PG Admissions through CUET from 2023: Executive Council

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: Delhi University will be conducting admissions to postgraduate programmes from the next academic session through the CUET Scores. The university executive council passed a resolution regarding the entrance exam for PG admissions. The University Academic Council passed a proposal last year to change the admissions pattern for postgraduate programmes.

Presently 50% of the admissions are conducted directly for students who have completed their UG from the university. The remaining 50% is filled based on the rank secured by students in the DUET PG entrance exam. The admissions are conducted based on the merit secured in the qualifying exam. Changing the admission process for PG programmes was proposed by a 10-member committee which suggested a strategy for PG admissions from 2023-24 onwards.

The Executive council has approved recommended PG admissions through CUET exams with half of the seats remaining under merit-based admissions for the students from Delhi University. The committee has also suggested that the admissions to all postgraduate courses will be conducted through a single window mechanism where CUET will be conducted by NTA as is for the 2023 academic session. However, a separate merit list will be released for candidates who have appeared for CUET PG admissions and those from other categories who have previously appeared in the PG entrance exam. Priority will be given to the category of students who used to appear for DUET exam.

When preparing the merit list priority will be as follows -

The former category of candidates who used to seek admissions through DUET will be eligible for 50% of seats and include those who qualify in the CUET Depending on the eligibility of appearing in the test.

The remaining 50% of seats will be filled by the former category of candidates who have completed their bachelor's from Delhi University.

