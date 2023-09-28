DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 Schedule Out, List Of Vacant Seats on Sept 29

DU PG Spot Admission Round 2: Delhi University has announced the DU PG spot admission round 2 schedule. The university will be conducting a second round of spot allotment for the remaining vacant seats in the postgraduate programmes offered in the affiliated colleges. Candidates interested in participating in the second counselling round can check the complete schedule here.

According to the schedule released, the list of vacant seats available for the DU PG second spot admission round will be released on September 29, 2023. Students participating in the spot admission round can check the vacant seats through the link provided on the official website. The correction window/ spot admission round 2 / upgrade will be available on October 1, 2023, and the spot allotment result will be announced on October 3, 2023.

Delhi University postgraduate admission spot round 2 schedule is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also check the DU PG spot admission round 2 schedule through the link available here.

DU PG Spot Admission Round 2 - Click Here

DU PG Spot Admission Round 2 Schedule

Particulars Date Declaration of vacant seats for round 2 September 29, 2023 Correction window/ spot admission round 2 / upgrade October 1, 2023 Declaration of spot allocation October 3, 2023 Candidates to accept allotted seats October 3 to 5, 2023 Verification of applications October 3 to 6, 2023 Last date for online payment of fee October 7, 2023

To be considered for admission candidates are required to select the DU PG spot round 2 admission link on their dashboard. Those who have applied for CSAS PG and are not admitted to a programme at the time of declaration of vacant seats for spot round 2 admissions are eligible to participate.

