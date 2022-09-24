DU SOL Result 2022 (OUT): Delhi University Releases School of Open Learning UG, PG Results at sol.du.ac.in

DU SOL Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, Delhi University's School of Open Learning has released the DU SOL results for various UG and PG courses in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the OBE, ABE exams can now check their DU SOL result 2022 on the official website - sol.du.ac.in.

To download the DU SOL result 2022, candidates will have to use their course name, roll number and other details in the login window. DU SOL conducts semester and annual exams. The semester exams are held twice a year and the annual examinations are held once a year.

How To Download DU SOL Result 2022?

The Delhi University SOL results have been announced for the examinations that were conducted in the May-June 2022 cycle, March-April 2022 cycle and the November-December 2021 cycle. They will have to visit the official website - sol.du.ac.in. Further, on the homepage, click on the Result link as per the respective course. On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen enter - the course name, roll number and other details. The DU SOL result 2022 will appear on the screen.

DU SOL Result 2022

As per the updates, the DU School of Open Learning (SOL) result 2022 has been announced for the following UG courses - BA/B.Com OBE & EBE Part 1, 2 and 3, BA/BCom OBE Semester 1 (March-April 2022), BA/B. Com Semester 6 (May/June 2022), BA/B. Com ABE Semester 4/2, BA/B. Com OBE Semester 5 (Nov/Dec 2021) and BA/B.Com OBE Semester 3 (Nov/Dec 2021). For the PG courses, the SOL results have been released for the MA/M. Com OBE Semester 1 (March/April 2022) and MA/M. Com Offline Semester 4 (May/June 2022) courses.

